Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,849,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

