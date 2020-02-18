Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

