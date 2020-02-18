Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $238.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.18. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

