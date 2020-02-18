Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 792.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,871.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

