Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Noble Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Noble Energy by 49.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 572,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after acquiring an additional 571,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NYSE:NBL opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.