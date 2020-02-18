Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 9,405 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 75.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

