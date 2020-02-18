Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $534.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.82. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.53 and a one year high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

