Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bruker by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bruker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Bruker stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

