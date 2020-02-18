CyrusOne (CONE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

