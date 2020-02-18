Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:DAC opened at $6.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Danaos has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 93,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

