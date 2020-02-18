Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.58 ($90.21).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €72.26 ($84.02) on Friday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.91.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

