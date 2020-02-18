DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 208,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

