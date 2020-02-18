DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 6,762 Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

