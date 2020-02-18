DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,065,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $9,888,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $9,421,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.95.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

