DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $186,000 Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,155 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coty were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.