DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $296,000 Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after purchasing an additional 660,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 242,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 381.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $163.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.35. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

