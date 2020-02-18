DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $192,000 in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $154.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $99.77 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.32, a P/E/G ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

