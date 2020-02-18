DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $215,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. TheStreet cut Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

HRI opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $50.81.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

