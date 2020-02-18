DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $286,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

SBRA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.25, a P/E/G ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

