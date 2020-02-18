DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $320,000 in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,011,000 after buying an additional 87,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 149,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

