DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $183,000 Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

ACIA opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

