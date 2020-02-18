DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $94,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after buying an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,308.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 1,441,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,015.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.