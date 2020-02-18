DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

