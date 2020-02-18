DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,961 shares of company stock valued at $859,558 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMPL stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.84. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

