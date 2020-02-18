DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

