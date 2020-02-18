DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,468 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHAL. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $346.25 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $333.41 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.23.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

