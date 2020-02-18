DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,176 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GAP were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of GAP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

GPS opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

