DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $165,000 Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 34.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

