DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

ACIW opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.