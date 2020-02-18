DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

