DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.