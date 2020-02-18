DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 352.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 154,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter worth about $394,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OR opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OR. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

