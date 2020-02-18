Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.