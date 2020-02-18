Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.14 ($4.81).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

