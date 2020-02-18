Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

EPA:VIV opened at €25.24 ($29.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.37 and its 200-day moving average is €25.15. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

