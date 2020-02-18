Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.30 ($165.46).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €155.45 ($180.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 12 month high of €154.25 ($179.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.19.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

