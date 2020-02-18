DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

