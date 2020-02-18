Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.