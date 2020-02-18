Dmc Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Dmc Global to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dmc Global has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

