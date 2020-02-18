Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

