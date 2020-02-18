Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $10.02 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

