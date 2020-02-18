Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,250. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock. Dunelm Group traded as high as GBX 1,447.22 ($19.04) and last traded at GBX 1,439 ($18.93), with a volume of 160128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,298 ($17.07).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price objective (up from GBX 1,070 ($14.08)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.17 ($14.39).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 960.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

