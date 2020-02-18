DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after acquiring an additional 949,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

