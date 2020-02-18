E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.18).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.42 ($13.28) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.27. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

