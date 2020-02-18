eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.62 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $10.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. eBay has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.