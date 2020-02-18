EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

EDPFY opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

