eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.92 million, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. eGain’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in eGain by 81.2% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 794,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 355,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 281,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 141,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

