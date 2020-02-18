eHealth (EHTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EHTH opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.