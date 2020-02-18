Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

