Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States."

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

ELVT opened at $4.16 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $155,578.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after buying an additional 2,265,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4,586.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

